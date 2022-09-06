First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms, at times mid-week

TUESDAY: As everyone starts heading back to work after the long holiday weekend, expect a ‘lather, rinse and repeat’ cycle to unfold. With a continued deep southerly flow, a mix of more clouds than sunshine will aid in the development of widely scattered showers and storms through the day. Any storms that are sluggish moving could yield pockets of localized flooding. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Most storms, again, will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: The front will start to edge its way a bit farther to the east – but with its movement, we’ll see a bit more forcing to get a few more showers and storms to flare up. Outside of the afternoon storm development, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s to near 90. Pockets of heavy rainfall could be possible, keeping a risk for localized flooding in play. Most storms will fade after sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Our persistent southerly flow and overall ‘sandwich’ pattern will keep periods of showers and storms in the forecast through much of the week ahead. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s; lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. An upper low will pinwheel over the region Friday, firing off higher rain chances through late week and into parts of the weekend. Periods of locally heavy rain can’t be ruled out, that could lead to localized flooding. Behind this system, a push of drier Canadian air looks to invade the region by early next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Danielle continues to meander in the far northern Atlantic, slowly getting a nudge toward the northeast. It is expected to maintain hurricane strength through mid-week before weakening. By early next week, it could get close to the British Isles. Closer to home, Tropical Storm Earl is beginning to make a turn northward, ever so slowly. A gradual ramp up intensity in the coming days could bring the storm to ‘major’ hurricane status. For the most part, staying away from land – though, could be near Bermuda by late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

