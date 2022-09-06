Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances continue over the next few days, with Highs remaining in the mid-80s. Tropics continue to heat up as we get closer to the height of the season!

Rain looks to continue, and High temps stay in the mid to upper 80s. Our next boundary begins to move towards our East as we head into Friday bringing us greater rain chances Friday and Saturday. Monday, a Cold Front will move through bringing much drier air to the South.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday

Cloudy conditions are out there for us as we head more into the afternoon. We continue to see rain chances impacting our viewing area, A 30 to 40% chance of showers and a few storms is possible. Highs in the mid-80s, if we get out of the cloud cover, some folks could see the upper 80s to low 90s for Highs. Lows look to fall into the low 70s tonight with partly cloudy to clear skies overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances begin to taper of slightly. A 30 to 40% chance of showers is possible. Partly cloudy to sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with Lows falling to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tropics remaining active as we move into the Month of September! New activity coming off the coast of Africa, we will continue to keep watch!

Friday, our chances of rain could increase as our next boundary begins to move through the area. A 60 %chance of showers or higher could be possible. Highs will remain in the mid-80s with Lows near the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Heading back into the weekend, rain holds on Saturday with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will fall to the low 80s with low 70s. Sunday looks to be the same conditions.

Monday our boundary begins to move through the South, rain begins to taper off again. Highs in the mid-80s.

We will experience partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the week.

