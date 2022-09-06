Dozens volunteer for water giveaways on Labor Day in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While many people stayed at home on their Labor Day holiday, a handful of people got up early to give back to areas in Jackson struggling with the ongoing water crisis.

“I’m here to volunteer to help the community out with the crisis that’s going on,” volunteer Joyce Robinson said.

“We just come out to help people that do not want to go out and buy water. Plus, some stores, they’re out of water,” volunteer Lee Bernard said.

Dozens of Jackson Metro residents joined together at Friendship Baptist Church in Jackson on Labor Day to give out 2000 cases of water to their neighbors in need.

“We [are] volunteering not just because we feel like we inspired to do it and we motivated to do it, but because we feel it’s an obligation,” Andrew Campbell, with the Jackson Association of Black Social Workers, explained.

Down in south Jackson, House Representative Stephanie Foster called in favors to get local volunteers and volunteers from three neighboring states.

“It speaks big volume for volunteers to come out and drive so many miles to come up here to help out with the city of Jackson,” Rep. Foster said.

Volunteers said while the holiday is meant for people to relax and take a break from working, they couldn’t sit back while the Capital City struggled.

“Volunteerism is at an all-time low right now. You know, COVID wiped out, nobody wants to really volunteer, but you still have that special niche of people that want to give back,” Jourdan Hartshorn, with the Mississippi Disaster and Conservation Corps., explained.

“It feels like extra good, and it felt nice. They say good job, thank you, you’re so helpful, and I love it,” a 6-year-old volunteer said.

Giveaway organizers said the number of volunteers on the holiday is overwhelming.

“It makes me feel [like] a blessed Mississippian today because in order to have all these 18-wheelers to drive in on yesterday, to stay overnight to bring in all these truckloads of items. I’m truly blessed,” Rep. Foster said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.