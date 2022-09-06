Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Cleveland man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2

37-year-old Tyrone Hughley was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 60 years.
37-year-old Tyrone Hughley was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in...
37-year-old Tyrone Hughley was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 60 years.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters and impregnating two of them.

The girls were raped between June 1, 2020 and Aug, 31, 2021 at their home by 37-year-old Tyrone Hughley, according to a press release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. The girls were 10, 12 and 13 years old at the time of the incident.

The 10-year-old girl was brought to a doctor by her grandmother and was found to be pregnant, the release said. The 13-year-old girl was also found to be pregnant.

Investigations led by the Cleveland Division of Police’s Sex Crimes Unit found all three sisters had been raped, and the fetal DNA from both pregnant sisters revealed to be ‘a 99.9999999% match’ with Hughley, the release said.

Hughley was arrested on Nov. 17, 2021, according to court dockets. He was given a $100,000 bond.

Hughley pleaded guilty to three counts of rape on Sept. 6, 2022, the press release said. Two of the three charges were unclassified felonies, carrying a sentence of life in prison with eligibility of parole after 25 years. The third charge was a first-degree felony, carrying a sentence of 3-11 years in prison.

Hughley was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 60 years, the release said. He will also be listed as a Tier III Sex Offender, and will have to register as such every 90 days for the rest of his life.

“Few crimes reach the level of depravity as the ones committed by Tyrone Hughley. He sexually assaulted three siblings and impregnated a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old,” O’Malley said in a comment. “He has earned every day of his minimum 60-year sentence. I pray this family and these girls heal from this unimaginable trauma.”

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Yazoo Co. man shot, killed in ‘family affair that got out of hand’
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba answers questions at a press conference Thursday.
‘I’m open to all options’: Gov. says he’s open to privatizing Jackson’s water system

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a ‘real’ water system improvement plan
Little Demon streams on Hulu on Thursday nights at 10 p.m.
La. congressman shares concerns over trailer for new FX show ‘Little Demon’ being aired during LSU game
This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss.,...
Sampling underway to test Jackson’s water quality, mayor says