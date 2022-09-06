Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Amazon to distribute water at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon’s Disaster Relief Team will distribute two 18-wheeler truckloads of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s ongoing water crisis.

The distribution will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“Water will be provided in Lot A of the stadium as residents will be able to drive through to have water loaded into their vehicles,” a press release said.

If you are interested in volunteering, the company says you should arrive at 9 a.m.

