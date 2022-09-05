Connect. Shop. Support Local.
With system pressure up, could Jackson be closer to having boil water notice lifted?

Entrance to O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
Entrance to O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson officials say the city could begin testing the water again this week if the pressure in the system remains high.

Monday, the city reported that pressure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant had reached 87 pounds per square inch, holding steady overnight and into the morning.

The news comes days into the city’s ongoing water crisis and a week after the state stepped in to help make repairs at Curtis, Jackson’s primary treatment facility.

City officials say that higher pressure means improved service for customers across the city. Meanwhile, the liquid soda ash feed at the Curtis plant was re-established, and “progress was made in improving and restoring the solids treatment process.”

Soda ash is the chemical typically used to treat water coming into the facility. The city temporarily switched to a lime slurry due to humidity issues. Use of that slurry, in turn, led to increased turbidity levels in the water. It was unclear if lime slurry was still being used.

Due to turbidity, the city has been under a boil water notice since July 29.

“Work continues in the plant today on both the membrane and conventional systems with city staff and mutual aid teams from Mississippi and Georgia rural water associations. We also have staff assisting from the Louisiana Department of Health,” the city said a press release.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to begin the sampling process midweek,” the city wrote. “This is contingent upon sustained pressure. We need two rounds of clear samples to be able to lift the boil water notice.”

While the system improves, the release states that the city is still facing numerous challenges. It is asking residents who are experiencing discolored water or who still have no pressure to report it via this online survey.

