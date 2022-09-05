Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business.
JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
