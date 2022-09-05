Connect. Shop. Support Local.
State water distribution centers to be open Labor Day

Mississippi National Guardsmen carry cases of drinking water and a bottle of hand sanitizer to Jackson, Miss., residents, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Smith Wills Stadium. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants, and the state is helping with the distribution of drinking water to the city's residents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State water distribution sites will be open on Labor Day, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

MEMA and the Mississippi National Guard have been deployed to distribute drinking water and non-potable water to residents during the city of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis.

Centers are open from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Locations include:

  • State Fairgrounds - 1207 Mississippi St.
  • Metrocenter Mall - 3645 Highway 80
  • Smith-Wills Stadium - 1200 Lakeland Dr.
  • Thomas Cardozo Middle School - 3180 McDowell Road Extension
  • Northwest Jackson Middle School - 7020 Highway 49
  • Hinds Community College Jackson - 3925 Sunset Dr.
  • Davis Road Park - 2300 Davis Rd., Byram

For more information, call the MEMA Resource Call Center at 1-833-591-6362. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

