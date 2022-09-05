State water distribution centers to be open Labor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State water distribution sites will be open on Labor Day, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

MEMA and the Mississippi National Guard have been deployed to distribute drinking water and non-potable water to residents during the city of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis.

Centers are open from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Locations include:

State Fairgrounds - 1207 Mississippi St.

Metrocenter Mall - 3645 Highway 80

Smith-Wills Stadium - 1200 Lakeland Dr.

Thomas Cardozo Middle School - 3180 McDowell Road Extension

Northwest Jackson Middle School - 7020 Highway 49

Hinds Community College Jackson - 3925 Sunset Dr.

Davis Road Park - 2300 Davis Rd., Byram

For more information, call the MEMA Resource Call Center at 1-833-591-6362. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WE ARE OPEN: All of the State Water Distribution Sites and the Resource Call Center will be open normal hours on Labor Day. pic.twitter.com/HdoLUPre8i — msema (@MSEMA) September 4, 2022

