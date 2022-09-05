Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say

East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired...
East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli.(Gray News, file)
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - One person was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning, WOIO reported.

East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli.

When officers arrived, several victims were taken to various hospitals.

One person has died from their injuries, but no information on the victim has been released at this time.

There is also no other information on the surviving victims.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have also been called to the scene to help with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada
Mississippi National Guardsmen carry cases of drinking water and a bottle of hand sanitizer to...
State water distribution centers to be open Labor Day
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states
Understanding your credit score can be a challenge, and when people have questions, they often...
Common credit questions people search on Google