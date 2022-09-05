Jackson residents continue leaning on distribution sites even as water pressure rises inside their homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of people continue relying heavily on water distribution sites, even as crews make progress at the city’s water treatment plants.

Some sites are run by state entities and others by churches and non-profits.

The latter held several across the Capital City Sunday, including at New Horizon Church and Grove Park.

New Horizon had cars wrapped around its parking lot for hours.

“What we’re seeing shouldn’t be happening. Not in Mississippi. Not in Jackson. Nowhere across this country.” said Danyelle Holmes, a Jackson resident who is helping distribute water in the city and works as a national social justice organizer with the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and the Poor People’s Campaign.

The commute to and from is still worthwhile, even for those who say water pressure is on the rise inside their home.

“It’s a little better than it has been,” said Gertrude Grace, a Jackson resident.

“It’s getting back to normal, slowly but surely,” another resident, Sarah Fair said. “It’s not quite all the way there, but it’s better than it was a couple of days ago when I didn’t have any.”

Holmes said she’s handed out water every day for the last seven days.

She said the one thing that’s keeping her going is the people in need.

“It’s very emotional because it’s almost like people, while they’re grateful, they’re pleading for clean drinking water, she said. “Water is a human right, and it should be free anyway.”

Some of those people in need told me they stop by as many as five water giveaways per day, trying to skip the hassle of boiling what comes out of their faucet... if anything at all.

“I’m not even using it,” Fair said. “I’m using bottled water.”

Jackson city councilman Vernon Hartley picked up a few pallets of water at New Horizon Church Sunday and took them to people who can’t make it to distribution sites.

The councilman said it’s something that continues to cause problems for many.

