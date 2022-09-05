Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Jackson Public Schools to reopen to in-person learning Tuesday, September 6

Forest Hill High School still experiencing low water pressure Monday.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is expected to return to in-person learning beginning Tuesday, September 6.

“We have checked water pressure at each school and nearly all are suitable for our scholars and staff to return,” a release from the district states. “However, we are still experiencing low water pressure at Forest Hill High School. We are working on a contingency plan for [students] and staff who attend Forest Hill that will allow them to report to alternate sites for instruction.”

Members of the Forest Hill community will know about those plans by 6 p.m., the district says.

Meanwhile, some school air conditioning units rely on the water system to keep cool, meaning that some buildings likely will be delayed in “reaching the coolest possible temperatures as water pressure continues to rebuild.”

The district says it will continue to monitor water pressure and make necessary shifts to its schedules as needed.

For more information, log onto www.jackson.k12.ms.us.

