Heidelberg man arrested on multiple charges in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to an overnight incident on Sunday involving a fight in progress.

According to the sheriff’s department, 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, was reportedly trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Township Road.

JCSD Deputy Andrew Yates arrived on the scene and attempted to arrest Sumrall.

According to the sheriff’s department, Sumrall physically resisted arrest, and Yates deployed his Taser, which was ineffective. Sumrall reportedly continued to resist arrest in a physical altercation with Yates.

During the arrest, Yates was bitten four times on the leg by a dog on the scene. Nevertheless, he was eventually able to take Sumrall into custody.

Both Sumrall and Yates were treated on scene by EMServ Ambulance Service.

“This just proves that you never know how a response to an incident is going to go,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Fortunately, Deputy Yates sustained only minor injuries, and his training made it possible to achieve a successful arrest.”

Sumrall was arrested on multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, simple assault, trespassing- willfully and resisting arrest.

Deputy Yates returned to service following the incident response.

