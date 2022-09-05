Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Heidelberg man arrested on multiple charges in Jones Co.

Anthony Sumrall, 18, of Heidelberg.
Anthony Sumrall, 18, of Heidelberg.(Jones County sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to an overnight incident on Sunday involving a fight in progress.

According to the sheriff’s department, 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, was reportedly trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Township Road.

JCSD Deputy Andrew Yates arrived on the scene and attempted to arrest Sumrall.

According to the sheriff’s department, Sumrall physically resisted arrest, and Yates deployed his Taser, which was ineffective. Sumrall reportedly continued to resist arrest in a physical altercation with Yates.

During the arrest, Yates was bitten four times on the leg by a dog on the scene. Nevertheless, he was eventually able to take Sumrall into custody.

Both Sumrall and Yates were treated on scene by EMServ Ambulance Service.

“This just proves that you never know how a response to an incident is going to go,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Fortunately, Deputy Yates sustained only minor injuries, and his training made it possible to achieve a successful arrest.”

Sumrall was arrested on multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, simple assault, trespassing- willfully and resisting arrest.

Deputy Yates returned to service following the incident response.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba answers questions at a press conference Thursday.
‘I’m open to all options’: Gov. says he’s open to privatizing Jackson’s water system

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 6
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms, at times mid-week
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms at time mid-late week
Amazon to distribute water at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday
Jackson councilman helps distribute water to those who aren’t able to get to distribution sites