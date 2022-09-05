Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will get into the 80s everyday this week with overnight and morning low temperatures within a few degrees of 70.  We have a southwesterly fetch of air over our region, that will continuously pump warm and moist air over us.  This will cause occasional showers from time to time over the coming days, but not the entire time.  There is also a stalled front to our north and west, so we are trapped in a tropical flow of air.  This will also result in cooler than normal temperatures for this time of year during the day.  The average high is close to 90 and the average low is closer to 70.  Hurricane season is in full swing, but not around here.  The Gulf & Caribbean remain quiet and are expected to stay that way this week.  Meanwhile, we two systems in the Atlantic with a 3rd possibly developing this week.  Each one of them is expected to stay far away from our part of the world & even the eastern seaboard of the United States.  Sunrise is 6:39am and the sunset is 7:18pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Ambulance generic
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sandwich pattern keeps rain chances in play this week
First Alert Forecast: 'sandwich pattern' keeps scattered downpours in play this week
Elevated rain chances continue into the week
First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather expected at times into the week ahead
Showers and storms possible into the week ahead.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast