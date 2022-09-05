First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will get into the 80s everyday this week with overnight and morning low temperatures within a few degrees of 70. We have a southwesterly fetch of air over our region, that will continuously pump warm and moist air over us. This will cause occasional showers from time to time over the coming days, but not the entire time. There is also a stalled front to our north and west, so we are trapped in a tropical flow of air. This will also result in cooler than normal temperatures for this time of year during the day. The average high is close to 90 and the average low is closer to 70. Hurricane season is in full swing, but not around here. The Gulf & Caribbean remain quiet and are expected to stay that way this week. Meanwhile, we two systems in the Atlantic with a 3rd possibly developing this week. Each one of them is expected to stay far away from our part of the world & even the eastern seaboard of the United States. Sunrise is 6:39am and the sunset is 7:18pm.

