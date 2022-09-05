First Alert Forecast: sandwich pattern keeps rain chances in play this week

LABOR DAY MONDAY: With a stalled boundary oriented over the area, expect a similar scenario to unfold as we’ve seen during the weekend. Sun will mix with clouds as temperatures running toward the middle to, a few, upper 80s. Slow moving scattered downpours that develop could lead to localized flooding concerns today as they trek from southwest to northeast. Many storms will tend fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: As everyone starts heading back to work after the long holiday weekend, expect a ‘lather, rinse and repeat’ cycle to unfold. With a continued deep southerly flow, a mix of clouds and some sunshine will aid in the development of scattered showers and storms through the day. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Most storms, again, will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Our persistent southerly flow and overall ‘sandwich’ pattern will keep periods of showers and storms in the forecast through much of the week ahead. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s; lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Periods of locally heavy rain can’t be ruled out, that could lead to localized flooding.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Danielle continues to meander in the far northern Atlantic, slowly getting a nudge toward the northeast. It is expected to maintain hurricane strength through mid-week before weakening. By early next week, it could get close to the British Isles. Closer to home, Tropical Storm Earl is beginning to make a turn northward, ever so slowly. A gradual ramp up intensity in the coming days could bring the storm to ‘major’ hurricane status. For the most part, staying away from land – though, could be near Bermuda by late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

