Coroner confirms name of man killed in Scott Co. manufacturing plant

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say a man was killed Thursday night when he was pinned by a robot at a manufacturing plant in Forest,

The victim, J.T. Beckham, was in his 20s and had been working at Unipres USA for about seven months when the incident occurred, according to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thomas.

Details of how the incident occurred were not available. The robot performs simple welding tasks.

The case is currently under investigation. However, the coroner says it appears to be accidental.

