Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.

Police say the 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony around 4:30 a.m Saturday. The child did not survive the fall.

Police say the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Jackson residents continue leaning on distribution sites even as water pressure rises inside...
Jackson residents continue leaning on distribution sites even as water pressure rises inside their homes
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
Mississippi National Guardsmen carry cases of drinking water and a bottle of hand sanitizer to...
Hank Aaron Sports Academy to feed MS National Guard members and First Responders