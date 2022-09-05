Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape.

A police helicopter was also seen circling the area.

There’s been no confirmation that this is related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were also seen outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still on location.

Updates will be provided as details unravel.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl
Ambulance generic
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges

Latest News

Labor Day festivities affected by water
Dozens volunteer for water giveaways on Labor Day in Jackson
Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County
Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson