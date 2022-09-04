Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl(KLTV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert In Pontotoc County.

Sixteen-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura is described as a Hispanic female, 5′5″, with brown eyes and long black hair.

Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9 in Pontotoc County wearing a red and maroon shirt with blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, contact the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at 662-489-3631 or call 9-1-1.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents...
IRS announces tax relief for Mississippi water crisis victims

Latest News

Showers and storms possible into the week ahead.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
WLBT at 6p
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
Local church to give away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis