Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert In Pontotoc County.

Sixteen-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura is described as a Hispanic female, 5′5″, with brown eyes and long black hair.

Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9 in Pontotoc County wearing a red and maroon shirt with blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, contact the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at 662-489-3631 or call 9-1-1.

