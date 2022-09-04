Local church to give away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is giving away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis.

Stronger Hope Church says the giveaway will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 223 Beasley Road in Jackson.

“The Stronger Hope Church is committed to ensuring that the Jackson community has access to clean drinking water,” the church said in a press release.

