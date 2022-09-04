Hank Aaron Sports Academy to feed MS National Guard members and First Responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ones who serve will be served in return.

Smith Wills Stadium, now home to the Hank Aaron Sports Academy will provide meals to members of the Mississippi National Guard and First Responders in gratitude for their assistance in distributing water to city residents throughout the Jackson water crisis.

Smith Wills Stadium has served as one of seven official water distribution centers during the crisis.

“As a display of appreciation for what these great women and men of the National Guard have contributed and sacrificed on our behalf in serving the citizens of Jackson, the HASA will be hosting all National Guard members and first responders [Police, Fire, and Medical] to a free BBQ on Monday [Labor Day],” the academy said in a statement.

The MNG deployed 600 guardsmen in 123 vehicles to all seven water distribution sites on Thursday, September 1.

“For the past 4 days there’s been more than 550,000 bottles of water distributed from our parking lot here at the HASA and we continue to work hand in hand with the National Guard, State of Mississippi, and FEMA in this monumental effort,” Tim Bennett, President of Hank Aaron Sports Academy stated.

Students will show their appreciation as well, as scholars who attend Piney Woods School will be serving the meals to the MNG and First Responders.

The meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Monday.

Bottled water will continue to be distributed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy located at 1200 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216.

Click here for the latest list of water distribution sites.

