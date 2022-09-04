First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather expected at times into the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will continue to drift across parts of central MS over the next few hours. Heavy rainfall and lightning are possible with any showers/storms through this evening. Most of the activity on radar will diminish overnight as low temperatures bottom out in the lower 70s.

More showers and storms are also forecast to be around at times on Monday, especially during the afternoon/evening hours with the heating of the day. High tomorrow afternoon will be similar to today. Expect temperatures to reach the middle 80s in most spots under mostly cloudy skies.

Elevated rain chances will carry through the rest of the work week and potentially into next weekend. While each day will not be a wash out, showers or storms will be possible on a daily basis over the days ahead. Remember to keep an umbrella close by in case you have to dodge any downpours! Localized flash flooding concerns could also be possible with any slow-moving, heavy storms, especially in areas that are low-lying and have poor drainage. Temperatures through the week will be kept back below normal in the 80s each afternoon.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Earl is bringing heavy rainfall to Puerto Rice, the Virgin Islands, and the northern Leeward Islands today. Eventually, Earl will track NE out to sea within the next couple of days as it strengthens to a hurricane. Hurricane Danielle continues to be a storm for the fish as it moves NE over the northern Atlantic. The NHC is also monitoring a disturbance just off the west coast of Africa that has a low chance for development over the next 5 days as is tracks westward.

