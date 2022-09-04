Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: More rain in the forecast ahead, especially when we head into the work week! Highs will remain in the mid to low 80s through the week!

Rain chances ahead continue as we go into the workweek. Greater rain chances towards the end of the week as another boundary begins to move through the South increasing our rain chances.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday.

Calm and quiet this morning as temperatures are in the mid-70s. We will begin to warm up today and see Highs in the mid-80. We do have an opportunity for showers across the South today. We are looking at a 40 to 50% chance of rainfall to occur through our viewing area. Lows this evening will fall into the low 70s.

Heading into the workweek, rain chances will continue.

Monday, we continue to see around a 50% chance for showers across South Mississippi. Highs on Monday continue into the mid-80s with lows falling to the low 70s. Rain

Tuesday conditions hold just about the same as we continue to see rain chances impacting our viewing area. Highs in the mid-80s and Lows falling to the low 70s.

Wednesday through Friday, our rain chances could increase as our next boundary begins to move through the area. A 50% chance of showers or higher could be possible. Highs will fall to the low 80s with Lows near the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Heading back into the weekend, rain begins to taper off with Highs remaining in the low 80s.

We will experience partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the week.

