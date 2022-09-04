Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Pontotoc County teen
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a Pontotoc County teen.
Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, 16, is described as a Hispanic female around five feet, five inches tall, with long black hair and brown eyes.
Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9 in Pontotoc County, wearing a red and maroon shirt with blue jeans and tennis shoes.
If anyone has information regarding Ventura’s whereabouts, contact the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 296-2292.
