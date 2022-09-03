Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city.

As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.

As long lines of cars continue to pass through water distribution sites stocking up on water, residents are now asking the question, where will they put the empty water bottles?

“There should be some recycle bins throughout the city, so people won’t throw them on side of the street or whatever,” resident Lisa May said.

This question comes as dozens of city leaders and volunteers continue to pitch in to help residents by offering cases of bottled drinking water.

“With communication with the city just as this morning, we are looking at putting up site locations basically where people are going right now to pick up water,” Keeland Anderson, the executive director of keep Jackson beautiful said.

Anderson says once it’s approved by the city, he and his staff will set up super sacks at distribution sites where people can dump their recycled water bottles.

“If they just put it in the trash it’s going to go to the dumpster,” Anderson stated. “And plastics do not break down. It clutters and creates more of a hindrance or problems on the back end and so if we want to be conscience and make sure we are looking out for our children’s children, don’t make it into our landfills and oceans.”

According to Anderson the recycling supersacks are expected to be in place as early as next week.

