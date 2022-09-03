Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.(WGCL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service acknowledges an error that inadvertently exposed taxpayer information on the web.

The admission Friday involves as many as 120,000 individuals who filed a 990-T form that nonprofit organizations often use.

The IRS form is to report unrelated business income.

Agency officials said they have removed the files from public view on its website and will be contacting those affected directly.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Treasury Department planned to notify Congress about the accidental disclosure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality indicted for Clinton murder.
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
police lights
Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze
Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer...
First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture