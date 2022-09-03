Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘No danger to the public’: Ammonia tank leak repair at Jackson water plant to cause controlled flare

(MSDH)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials announced they would be repairing an anhydrous ammonia tank leak at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday. Officials identified the leak earlier this week.

According to a press release, authorities will be transferring product from the leaking tank and emptying it for repair. This may lead to a controlled burn-off gas which could cause a visible flare into the sky.

The press release says there is no threat to the public, and the burn-off will take place intermittently throughout the day.

“Again, there is no danger to the public through this controlled burn,” said Jim Craig, MSDH Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection. “This will put us one step closer to bringing safe and sustainable water to the citizens of Jackson.”

Anhydrous ammonia is a colorless, non-flammable liquefied gas. Its vapor is lighter than air and has the same pungent odor as household ammonia. The press release says a propane flare is established at the site to burn-off any gas that may escape the transfer of product and repair of the leaking ammonia tank.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Authorities: Pilot of stolen plane that circled Mississippi city in police custody
72-year-old dies of ‘severe head injury’; Rankin Co. man captured after statewide BOLO
72-year-old dies of ‘severe head injury’; Rankin Co. man captured after statewide BOLO

Latest News

Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson
Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
Yahir Cancino
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
Highs today ranging into the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers possible in the afternoon....
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast