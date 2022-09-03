First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms possible at times throughout the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and storms with heavy rainfall and lightning will continue across parts of central MS into this evening. Localized flash flooding will also remain a concern with any slow-moving storms, especially for areas that are low-lying and have poor drainage. A few showers or storms could linger during the overnight period as temperatures bottom out in the lower to middle 70s.

A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for parts of Amite and Pike Counties until 7:30 this evening. Between 2-4.5" of rain have fallen and additional 1-2" is possible in the area over the next couple of hours. #mswx pic.twitter.com/bSHOh40ywB — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) September 3, 2022

More showers and storms are expected to flare up on Sunday as a stalled boundary stays nearby. Coverage on radar will be scattered to even numerous at times. Continue to keep an umbrella close by just in case you need it! Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will likely be kept down with clouds and rain around at times. Most spots will likely see highs in the middle 80s.

Our weather will likely remain on the unsettled side as rain chances remain elevated through the week ahead. While showers and storms will be possible on a daily basis, persistent and continuous rainfall doesn’t look likely at this time that would lead to a high flooding threat. Below average high temperatures in the 80s will continue over the coming days with lows generally in the low 70s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Earl is passing just to the north of Puerto Rico this evening as it tracks WNW. Eventually, Earl will curve to the NE out to sea into next week as it potentially strengthens to a hurricane. Danielle is currently a tropical storm, but is forecast to regain hurricane status soon as it stays over waters in the north central Atlantic.

