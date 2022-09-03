The End Zone: Brandon justifies top ranking, downs Madison Central 28-7 to highlight week 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week’s coverage of Mississippi high school football proved to be the most thrilling yet, with a top 2 showdown and an overtime victory highlighting the evening.

#2 Madison Central (1-1) at #1 Brandon (2-0)

The state championship rematch between these two heavyweight schools was arguably the game of the season in just week 3 of the year.

The Bulldogs were out for revenge after suffering a championship defeat to Madison Central just 9 months ago, revenge that would ultimately taste so sweet.

After a scoreless first quarter, Madison Central would notch the first points of the ball game midway through the second quarter and looked to be in control of the contest.

In what was set to be a defensive slugfest, the Bulldogs would show their teeth, scoring 28 unanswered points to send the Jaguars back to the jungle with the final score of 28-7.

Madison Central will host the Northwest Rankin Cougars next week and the Bulldogs will travel to Clinton to take on the Arrows on Friday.

Pearl (1-1) at Ridgeland (2-0)

Ridgeland takes down their second 6a squad in as many weeks, sinking the Pirates 39-14.

Vicksburg (1-1) at Warren Central (2-0)

Warren Central wins the River City Rivalry 20-18.

Clinton (1-1) at Northwest Rankin (0-2)

Clinton gets their first win of the season, beating the Cougars 35-14.

Pulaski Academy (Ark.) (2-0) at MRA (2-2)

The defending champs suffer a second straight defeat to an out-of-state team, losing 48-40.

Winston Academy (0-3) at Jackson Academy (3-0)

The JA Raiders win another overtime thriller, beating Winston Academy 20-17.

St. Patrick (1-1) at St. Andrew’s (1-1)

St. Patrick takes an overwhelming victory on the road, winning 42-2.

Greenville St. Joseph (1-1) at Jackson Prep (3-0)

Jackson Prep stays undefeated, wins 41-12.

Magee (1-1) at Mendenhall (1-1)

Mendenhall shuts out Magee in the Simpson County Super Bowl 34-0.

Germantown (2-0) at Canton (1-1)

Germantown secures the road victory 35-22.

Riverside (0-1) at Canton Academy (3-0)

The Panthers dominate Riverside 40-6.

