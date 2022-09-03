Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson.

“We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”

The company says it will match employee donations to eligible nonprofit disaster relief organizations, including the Comcast NBCUniversal Employee Disaster Assistance Fund, the Community Foundation for Mississippi – Disaster Relief and Recover Fund, the Mississippi Food Network, and the Voice of Calvary Ministries.

