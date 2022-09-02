Connect. Shop. Support Local.
U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District performs assessments at Jackson water plant

(U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to assess pumps at the O.B. Water Treatment Plant to support Jackson’s water crisis.

On September 1, USACE Vicksburg District engineers were on site assessing the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure, electrical system, and safety concerns, a press release said.

A Level 2 remains activated for the Vicksburg District emergency operations center due to flooding caused by the Pearl River. According to the press release, a Level 2, or Emergency Watch, means personnel will monitor conditions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with FEMA, is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to provide assistance to the City and Citizens of Jackson, Mississippi,” the press release said.

