Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being shot in Jackson.

The shooting occurred on Carolyn Avenue just off Clinton Boulevard.

Jackson police say the two men were shot while they were sitting in a vehicle. Investigators believe they were arguing with someone else over money before being shot.

The victims were taken to a hospital by private vehicles. Upon arrival, police say the men did not give any information regarding who shot them.

