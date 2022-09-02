Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tennessee man missing in Alaskan wilderness during hunting trip

Missing man in Alaska
Missing man in Alaska(Angie Levi)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADHORSE, Alaska (WSMV) - A son is on his way to Deadhorse, Alaska, after his father went missing on Saturday.

Authorities are looking for 61-year-old Steve Keel of Dover, Tennessee, who went missing on a hunting trip.

According to the Facebook group “Missing In Fairbanks, Alaska,” Steve arrived in Alaska on August 20th. He was last seen on August 27th when he walked away from the campsite to retrieve supplies and never returned.

Steve and his friends were camping in a remote area of Alaska where they had planned to hunt for caribou.

KTUU said Steve’s son is on his way from Dover to search for his missing father in Alaska. According to the Facebook group, Steve’s campsite was off Dalton Highway, south of Deadhorse, at mile marker 336.5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities in Alaskan immediately.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality indicted for Clinton murder.
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
police lights
Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
72-year-old dies of ‘severe head injury’; Rankin Co. man captured after statewide BOLO
72-year-old dies of ‘severe head injury’; Rankin Co. man captured after statewide BOLO
Gov. Reeves, FEMA Administrator to provide updates on Jackson's water crisis
WLBT at 4p
The End Zone’s Game of the Week: Brandon and Madison Central face off in state championship...
The End Zone’s Game of the Week: Brandon and Madison Central face off in state championship rematch