‘Significant gains’ made at O.B. Curtis water plant, Jackson city leaders say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pressure in Jackson’s water system continued to climb late Thursday and early Friday, a sign that efforts to get the city’s main water treatment plant are moving in the right direction.

“The total output has increased to 80 PSI. The ideal pressure level is 87 PSI. This ensures enough water pressure to adequately supply the entire system,” the city said in a Friday morning press release.

The news comes days after the state stepped in to help Jackson make repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant after the pump failed, impacting service for approximately 180,000 residents.

As of Friday morning, though, six of the city’s elevated storage tanks had reached “stable levels,” while other tanks continue to fill.

“More areas throughout Jackson now have some pressure. Many are now experiencing normal pressure,” the release states. “Areas further from the plant and at higher elevations may still be experiencing low to no pressure.”

The city says that pressure should improve as tanks fill.

Meanwhile, OB. Curtis is currently producing about 20 million gallons of water a day, 12 million on its conventional side and 8 million on its membrane treatment side, according to an incident command brief found on Gov. Tate Reeves’ Twitter feed.

Incident Command Briefs like this one will be published daily in addition to our regular press conferences on the Jackson Water Crisis. Constant communication and transparency are necessary in every disaster, and we are committed to providing that. https://t.co/l6xnZRprmJ pic.twitter.com/lMTD1SIUYZ — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 2, 2022

Those 20 million gallons are less than half of the 50 million the Curtis facility is authorized to treat by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The J.H. Fewell Plant is currently producing 20.5 million gallons of water a day. MSDH authorizes that plant to produce up to 20 million gallons, with the ability to treat up to 30 million during the crisis.

The incident report shows that Curtis still has an ammonia leak, more than two months after one occurred there. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency was assessing the status of the ammonia tanks and was planning to move that ammonia to a holding container so the leak could be repaired.

Currently, 47 people are deployed to work at the plant, including 8 from MEMA, 6 from MSDH, 2 from the Environmental Protection Agency, 8 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 2 from the Hinds County Emergency Management Agency, 6 from FEMA and 1 from the Wireless Communications Commission.

Additional staffers were en route and the state was requesting additional help from the Louisiana Department of Health, the state of Florida, and the state of Georgia.

