‘PAW Patrol Live!’ canceled at Mississippi Coliseum due to tap water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At the Mississippi Coliseum, “PAW Patrol Live!” was supposed to be preparing for two big shows this weekend. But that is not the case anymore.

Due to the water crisis happening in the city, they have postponed their event.

Officials with Visit Jackson say, thankfully, they have not had to deal with many cancellations amid this water crisis.

The event, “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure,” was expected to draw a big crowd this weekend.

In a statement, officials say they are postponing the event until November and giving a donation to help resident during this water crisis.

Officials with Visit Jackson say water restrictions have not been easy on hotels, restaurants or those who want to have events here in the capital city.

While some event organizers are rescheduling their events or finding ways to work around the water woes because of their commitment to the capital city, they admit others are frustrated and ready for the water problems to end sooner than later.

Yolanda Clay Moore with Visit Jackson said, “We have worked very closely with the restaurant association, with our tourism partners, on how can we assist them and we’ve gotten mixed communication. Some are just fine and some are kind of going through having to try to make up their accommodations for their guests.”

“A lot of events, they are making accommodations, they’re bringing in porta potties, we have a great donation of water so they are utilizing that.”

Visit Jackson says they will continue to support the city and the businesses community and tourism partners with what they need during this tough time to keep tourism and money flowing in the city.

I also reached out to New Stage Theater. They told me their productions will go on as scheduled and they begin September 13.

