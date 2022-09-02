Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘PAW Patrol Live!’ canceled at Mississippi Coliseum due to tap water crisis

By Patrice Clark
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At the Mississippi Coliseum, “PAW Patrol Live!” was supposed to be preparing for two big shows this weekend. But that is not the case anymore.

Due to the water crisis happening in the city, they have postponed their event.

Officials with Visit Jackson say, thankfully, they have not had to deal with many cancellations amid this water crisis.

The event, “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure,” was expected to draw a big crowd this weekend.

In a statement, officials say they are postponing the event until November and giving a donation to help resident during this water crisis.

Officials with Visit Jackson say water restrictions have not been easy on hotels, restaurants or those who want to have events here in the capital city.

While some event organizers are rescheduling their events or finding ways to work around the water woes because of their commitment to the capital city, they admit others are frustrated and ready for the water problems to end sooner than later.

Yolanda Clay Moore with Visit Jackson said, “We have worked very closely with the restaurant association, with our tourism partners, on how can we assist them and we’ve gotten mixed communication. Some are just fine and some are kind of going through having to try to make up their accommodations for their guests.”

“A lot of events, they are making accommodations, they’re bringing in porta potties, we have a great donation of water so they are utilizing that.”

Visit Jackson says they will continue to support the city and the businesses community and tourism partners with what they need during this tough time to keep tourism and money flowing in the city.

I also reached out to New Stage Theater. They told me their productions will go on as scheduled and they begin September 13.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality indicted for Clinton murder.
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
police lights
Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson

Latest News

Mississippi National Guardsmen direct traffic as they pass out cases of drinking water to...
Biden on Mississippi’s water crisis: ‘We’ve given them everything there is to offer’
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot Friday; scattered downpours return for holiday weekend