Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man charged with murder after setting mom on fire, police say

James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.
James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.(Winston-Salem Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was charged with murder after being accused of setting his mother on fire, according to police.

Responding officers found Joanna Parker sitting on the front porch burning in flames.

Police said officers were able to put out the fire.

According to the police report, James Parker, 48, was upset with his mother, so he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.

The 72-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality indicted for Clinton murder.
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
police lights
Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson

Latest News

Rescued beagle pups feel grass, sun for the first time
Last group of beagles taken from troubled breeding facility
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
A voting machine from the 2020 election somehow was sold by a Goodwill store.
Stolen voting machine bought on eBay
President Joe Biden discusses the jobs report released earlier in the day. (CNN, POOL)
Biden on jobs report: Fastest growth in history
A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited...
White House seeks $13.7 billion more for Ukraine