JPS reschedules ‘Graduation Classic,’ announces schools will remain virtual on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The JPS has rescheduled the “Graduation Classic” football doubleheader event after canceling the games due to Jackson’s water crisis.

The “Graduation Classic” was canceled on Wednesday, August 31, due to a lack of water at the originally scheduled venue, the MS Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The two games will now take place on Saturday, September 3, at Pearl High School’s Ray Rodgers Stadium located at 500 Pirates Cove in Pearl, MS. Callaway will take on Murrah at 11 a.m., with Lanier vs Provine set to start at 3 p.m.

“All tickets purchased previously for the game at the MS Veterans Memorial Stadium will be honored,” JPS released in a statement. “We are grateful to our neighbors in Pearl for allowing us to use their stadium for this football rivalry doubleheader.”

“Our sincere gratitude goes out to our federal, state, and local officials for their collaboration to restore water pressure and to all of the volunteers who are donating and distributing clean water to the citizens of Jackson.”

The following football games will continue as scheduled:

Friday, September 2, Port Gibson vs. Jim Hill at North Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 2, South Jones vs. Forest Hill at South Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m

Portable restrooms will be on-site at these games.

Schools in the JPS district will continue online learning on Friday. JPS will evaluate the water conditions of their buildings on September 4-5 to determine if it is safe to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 6.

All schools and offices will be closed Monday, September 5 for the Labor Day holiday.

JPS’ Child Nutrition team will serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the following school sites on Friday, September 2:

Baker Elementary, 300 East Santa Clair Street

Bates Elementary, 3180 McDowell Road Extension

Boyd Elementary, 4531 Broadmeadow Drive

Casey Elementary, 2101 Lake Circle

Clausell Elementary, 330 Harley Street

Dawson Elementary, 4215 Sunset Drive

Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street

John Hopkins Elementary, 170 John Hopkins Road

Isable Elementary, 1716 Isable Street

Johnson Elementary, 1339 Oak Park Drive

Lake Elementary, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue

Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

McLeod Elementary, 1616 Sandlewood Place

McWillie Elementary, 4851 McWillie Circle

North Jackson Elementary, 650 James M. Davis Drive

Oak Forest Elementary, 1831 Smallwood Drive

Pecan Park Elementary, 415 Claiborne Drive

Obama IB Elementary, 750 North Congress Street

Smith Elementary, 3900 Parkway Avenue

Spann Elementary, 1615 Brecon Drive

Shirley Elementary, 330 Judy Drive

Sykes Elementary, 3555 Simpson Street

Timberlawn Elementary, 1980 Siwell Road

Walton Elementary, 3200 Bailey Avenue Extension

Van Winkle Elementary, 1655 Whiting Road

Blackburn Middle, 1311 West Pearl Street

Brinkley Middle, 3535 Albermarle

Chastain Middle, 4650 Manhattan Road

Kirksey Middle, 5677 Highland Drive

Northwest Middle, 7020 Highway 49

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Powell Middle, 3655 Livingston Road

Callaway High, 601 Beasley Road

Jim Hill High, 2185 Coach Harris Drive

Lanier High, 833 West Maple Street

Murrah, 1400 Murrah Drive

Provine, 2400 Robinson Road

Wingfield, 1985 Scanlon Drive

“Please continue to keep our scholars, staff, and families in your thoughts during this challenging time for our capital city,” JPS said.

The Warmline, 601-713-4358, is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily and is specifically dedicated to assisting families who are overwhelmed due to the challenges of virtual learning and water outage stressors.

