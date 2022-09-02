Jackson Icehouse ‘putting their resources to use’ during water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than sixty pallets of Kentwood water were unloaded off 18-wheelers at the Jackson Ice company store on Jefferson Street this morning.

This comes after dozens of requests were made to this store for more water around the city of Jackson.

The supervisor at the Jackson Ice company says they are putting their resources to use after dozens of calls came in demanding filtered drinking water around the capital city.

“I’ve never seen such a water crisis where you can’t brush your teeth, you can’t wash your face with your water you know running water in your house,” Eric Rope, Supervisor of the Jackson Icehouse said.

Rope says he and his team spent the entire morning delivering water to local offices, schools, and churches.

He also says with Jackson’s ongoing water crisis, the demand for filtered water is at an all-time high.

“Everywhere you go, you can’t find any water. You go to Sam’s Club, they have a limit, you go to Walmart they have a limit where you can’t get enough water. Most of the stores are running out so… we are trying our best to keep our stock because we have a little bit left, and we are trying to help out so.”

With calls ringing off the hook for more water, Rope says he and his staff are having to change their entire work schedule to ensure the demand is met.

“We are starting early in the morning and we are pushing it late in the evenings so that way we can get to all of our customers and also the new customers that are calling,” Rope said.

The supervisor of the store says he urge all residents to stay stocked up on water during this ongoing water crisis.

