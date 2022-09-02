Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
IRS announces tax relief for Mississippi water crisis victims

Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents Friday Sep. 2, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Individuals and businesses in Jackson are getting tax relief due to Mississippi’s tap water crisis.

Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced Friday that affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief.

Victims of the water crisis that began on August 30 now have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday.

Individuals and households affected by the water crisis that reside or have a business in Hinds County qualify for tax relief.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.

For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Aug. 30, 2022, and before Feb. 15, 2023, are postponed through Feb. 15, 2023.

This means individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2021 return due to run out on Oct. 17, 2022, will now have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file.

