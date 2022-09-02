IRS announces tax relief for Mississippi water crisis victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Individuals and businesses in Jackson are getting tax relief due to Mississippi’s tap water crisis.

Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced Friday that affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief.

Victims of the water crisis that began on August 30 now have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday.

Individuals and households affected by the water crisis that reside or have a business in Hinds County qualify for tax relief.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.

For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Aug. 30, 2022, and before Feb. 15, 2023, are postponed through Feb. 15, 2023.

This means individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2021 return due to run out on Oct. 17, 2022, will now have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.