First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot Friday; scattered downpours return for holiday weekend

FRIDAY: Our front hanging along the Gulf Coast will become stationary through the day and will eventually allow for moisture to flow back in. Before that happens, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the moisture surge through late Friday, expect a few widely spaced storms to develop. Most will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Moisture will begin to flow up and over the stalled front, helping to facilitate periodic opportunities for showers and storms through the long holiday weekend. While it won’t be a complete washout, expect periods of time to be wetter than others. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An area of low pressure nearby will spark scattered, generally afternoon, showers and storms. The front nearby may turn active overnight Saturday into Sunday, yielding higher rain chances by Sunday amid variably cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Expect more of the same for Monday – both these days could yield heavier rain pockets that could lead to localized flooding concerns.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled pattern looks to remain in play through much of next week, keeping waves of rain and storms in play along variably cloudy skies. While no one day looks to be a complete washout, keep the umbrellas nearby as showers and storms could affect your plans. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out, especially in areas that see rain multiple days and see heavy bouts of it. Highs will stay in the lower to middle 80s; lows in the 70s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Currently, NHC is keeping an eye on 2 different tropical waves and a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Danielle formed in the northern Atlantic and is expected to stay well away from the US mainland but could be our first hurricane of 2022 season. The disturbance nearing the Lesser Antilles may form into a tropical depression north of the islands by later into the weekend and another coming off the African coast. Something to watch – but neither of these disturbances look to be a direct issue for the US mainland presently.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

