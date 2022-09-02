Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms possible over the holiday weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a rogue shower early this evening, mostly quiet and dry conditions will continue across the area through the rest of our Friday. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy throughout the overnight period as temperatures slowly bottom out in the lower to middle 70s.

A shift in our weather is on track to arrive over Labor Day Weekend as a boundary becomes stalled out overhead, which will allow for moisture to surge back in. Showers and storms are possible at times in a scattered variety on both Saturday and Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. For those not seeing rain, temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the middle and upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Highs on Sunday could be slightly cooler in the middle 80s.

A daily chance for rain and storms will likely continue all through next week. Make sure you keep an umbrella nearby over the coming days just in case you need it! Localized flash flooding could be a concern with any downpours, especially in areas that are low-lying and have poor drainage. Temperatures will also remain below normal in the 80s over the days ahead.

Talkin’ Tropics: Danielle became the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season earlier this morning over the northern Atlantic. This system will be a storm for the fish as it remains out at sea and meanders over the next few days. We’re also monitoring another disturbance east of the Leeward Islands that is moving NW that has a 70% chance for development over the next 5 days. While this could develop into a tropical depression, it will also likely stay out over water.

