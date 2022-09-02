Connect. Shop. Support Local.
FEMA administrator to visit Jackson Friday on Day 5 of latest water shortage

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington,...
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will be in Jackson on Friday to “ensure” Jackson has everything needed to restore the water quality.

Criswell’s visit comes days after President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, which Governor Reeves said will allow Mississippi to tap into critical resources to respond to the crisis.

Jackson’s water crisis came to a head on Monday, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant.

It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely - if any - water.

“We are working with state and local officials in Jackson, Mississippi to support those impacted by the water crisis. @fema_deanne is traveling there ... to ensure they have everything they need to restore the water quality,” FEMA said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

“Our biggest role right now is their immediate needs, right? Their immediate needs are making sure that we can get bottled water to the communities so they have safe drinking water, as well as provide temporary measures to restore the pressure, right? We want to make sure that we can restore that water pressure and put some temporary means in place so people can use their toilets, right? And they can use their sinks. Those are the immediate things that team is working on,” Criswell said in a CNN interview.

WLBT will have more on Criswell’s visit and FEMA plans to improve water quality in Jackson.

