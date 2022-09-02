Ex-boyfriend shoots at home of off-duty law enforcement officer from woods in Carroll County

CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested and charged a man with two counts of felony kidnapping and disturbance of a family in Carroll County.

The victim, who is an off-duty law enforcement officer, told deputies that 35-year-old Tamarius Webster was in the woods shooting at her home with an automatic rifle on August 30. Webster is the victim’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her eight-month-old baby.

Deputies say during the attack, the suspect began sending the victim death threats concerning her and her family. The victim’s five-year-old son was in the yard but was able to make it to his grandmother’s house safely.

According to deputies, Webster continued to fire at the home, causing the victim and her baby to seek safety in an interior room while she called law enforcement.

Sheriff Walker and deputies then assembled a response team with several agencies to help secure the scene and participate in a manhunt for Webster.

The following agencies were involved:

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Winona Police Department

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

MS Bureau of Investigation

MS Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks

MS Highway Patrol SWAT

MS Bureau of Narcotics SWAT

Madison County SWAT

Oxford SWAT

US Marshal Service

Madison County provided an armored truck which deputies used to rescue the victim and her family.

Authorities say Webster fled the scene on foot, and a manhunt ensued for a couple of days. On September 1, US Marshals located and arrested Webster with assistance from the Oxford Police Department SWAT team.

He was booked into Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility, where more charges are expected.

“I would like to thank the Lord for protecting the victim, her children, and all of the law enforcement officers who assisted in resolving this situation peacefully and without injury. I also want to thank all of the agencies who responded quickly and without hesitation to assist us. Once again, our training, equipment, and good relations with other agencies made all the difference in what could have been a tragedy,” said Sheriff Walker.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.