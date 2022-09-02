Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

The End Zone’s Game of the Week: Brandon and Madison Central face off in state championship rematch

The End Zone’s Game of the Week: Brandon and Madison Central face off in state championship...
The End Zone’s Game of the Week: Brandon and Madison Central face off in state championship rematch(Garrett Busby)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon High School Bulldogs are set to host the Madison Central High School Jaguars in a top 2 showdown on Friday, September 2, at 7:30 p.m.

After playing each other twice last season - once in the regular season and the other in the 2021 MHSAA 6a State Championship game - both squads will meet again in what will be a heated affair.

The Bulldogs will look to seek revenge after losing to the Jaguars in the second week of MHSAA play last season as well as dropping last season’s championship game in heartbreaking fashion. Earning the victory at home will solidify their “top dog” status.

Despite being victorious last season in both meetings, Madison Central is ranked directly behind the Bulldogs as the number 2 team in the state thus far in the 2022 season. The Jaguars will look to pounce on another opportunity to win on a big stage.

One thing is for sure, one powerhouse school will walk (or limp) away from Friday night’s matchup cementing why they believe they are the best team in the state.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Brandon vs Madison Central game Friday night at 10 p.m.

To view all live regional football scores, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality indicted for Clinton murder.
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
police lights
Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson

Latest News

JPS community working together to ensure safe drinking water for athletes
JPS reschedules ‘Graduation Classic,’ announces schools will remain virtual on Friday
The End Zone: Ridgeland stalls the Cougars’ comeback in thrilling 29-27 victory, highlights opening week of MHSAA football
The End Zone’s Game of the Week: Cougars travel to Ridgeland in 6a vs 5a showdown
The End Zone’s Game of the Week: Cougars travel to Ridgeland in 6a vs 5a showdown
The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson
The End Zone: MRA dominates Cathedral 50-6 in Game of the Week, headlines week one of the 2022-23 season