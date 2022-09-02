The End Zone’s Game of the Week: Brandon and Madison Central face off in state championship rematch

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon High School Bulldogs are set to host the Madison Central High School Jaguars in a top 2 showdown on Friday, September 2, at 7:30 p.m.

After playing each other twice last season - once in the regular season and the other in the 2021 MHSAA 6a State Championship game - both squads will meet again in what will be a heated affair.

The Bulldogs will look to seek revenge after losing to the Jaguars in the second week of MHSAA play last season as well as dropping last season’s championship game in heartbreaking fashion. Earning the victory at home will solidify their “top dog” status.

Despite being victorious last season in both meetings, Madison Central is ranked directly behind the Bulldogs as the number 2 team in the state thus far in the 2022 season. The Jaguars will look to pounce on another opportunity to win on a big stage.

One thing is for sure, one powerhouse school will walk (or limp) away from Friday night’s matchup cementing why they believe they are the best team in the state.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Brandon vs Madison Central game Friday night at 10 p.m.

