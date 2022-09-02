Biden on Mississippi’s water crisis: ‘We’ve given them everything there is to offer’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden says Mississippi has “everything there is” to address its ongoing water crisis.

The tap water emergency came to a head on Monday, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant.

It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely - if any - water.

Days after Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, enabling the state to tap into critical resources to respond to the crisis, reporters in Washington asked the president about the extent of his involvement.

“Are you going to Mississippi?” a reporter asked.

“No, I’ve been talking to Mississippi. I’ve talked to the mayor, I’ve talked to the congressman, and I’ve encouraged, we’ve offered every single thing available in Mississippi, the governor has to act,” Biden said. “There’s money to deal with this problem, but we’ve given them the EPA, we’ve given them everything there is to offer.”

“You don’t plan to go there, is that correct?” the reporter asked.

“I have no plans to go there right now, no,” Biden responded.

By “everything,” the president is likely referencing the additional support and resources activated in Jackson, Mississippi, this week.

August 29, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a state of emergency over Jackson’s water system. This was the city’s first public declaration of a water crisis in Jackson.

August 30, Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency , activated the National Guard to respond to the water crisis and requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency to lead water distribution efforts. It also directed the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to establish a State Incident Command Center at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Plant. The governor also requested federal disaster assistance from President Joe Biden.

August 30, the Mississippi State Department of Health issued an emergency order that declared a public drinking water supply emergency in Jackson. This ordered the city to cooperate with state response teams and contractors deployed to help the city improve water conditions. It also spelled out six reasons why the water is unsafe.

Mississippi’s emergency declaration, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. The support includes assistance from the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. August 31, President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. The support includes assistance from the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Friday, the city said the mass local, state, and federal effort at the water plant resulted in “significant gains.”

As of 2 p.m., the total output has increased to 80 PSI.

The ideal pressure level is 87 PSI.

