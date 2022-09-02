Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in South Carolina

The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.
The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies said was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child left inside who was also taken, WHNS reported.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a father and his baby went to the QuikTrip gas station just before 4 a.m. The man parked in front of the glass doors of the building and left the car running with the baby inside before going in.

Deputies said the 8-month-old baby girl is named Railynn Hampton. She was last seen wearing a white onesie and has both of her ears pierced.

The suspect is said to be wearing a black shirt and white shorts.

The stolen car is a 2013 black Nissan Altima with a #1 Auto Sales paper tag, according to deputies.

Deputies are currently searching for the car and the child.

This investigation is in its early stages.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality indicted for Clinton murder.
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
police lights
Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a White House event launching the Apprenticeship...
Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot Friday; scattered downpours return for holiday weekend
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site