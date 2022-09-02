Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Allie Cat Run and Festival donates $25,000 to MORA

Allie Cat Run and Festival donates $25,000 to Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency.
Allie Cat Run and Festival donates $25,000 to Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Allie Cat Run and Festival raised over $93,000 this year, and $25,000 of it went to an organization that means a lot to the Carruth family.

The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency received the generous donation in honor of Allie Carruth. The Carruth family chose to give this money to MORA for a very simple reason, to inform the public why it is important to donate organs and tissue. The September 2 check presentation took place at a special place for the Carruth family. Leslie Carruth wanted to share this moment with the people who made this donation possible.

“It’s not just because I teach and my son goes here, but my family goes here. My husband and I graduated. We both went here, so it’s really special that MORA gets to have this check presentation with all the Lamar family around them, and that way, the students understand exactly the importance of the Allie Cat Run and Festival and what Allie was able to do,” said Leslie Carruth, Allie’s mother and co-founder of the Allie Cat Run and Festival.

The rest of the money raised goes to many other places, including a community grant. For more information on the community grant and how to apply, you can visit the Allie Cat Run and Festival Facebook by clicking here.

