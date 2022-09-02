AHF donates U-Haul truck full of bottled water to Jackson community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mile-long line of cars stretched down Clinton Boulevard Thursday afternoon as Jackson residents awaited cases of bottled water at Raines Elementary School.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation backed in a U-Haul truck full of alkaline water bottles to hand out to members of the Jackson community fallen victim to poor water quality.

Although this is not what AHF is known for, they are a global first responder in disaster relief efforts such as the water crisis in the city.

Sharon Brown, who is the state’s HIV Consultant for AHF and a Jackson resident, says she has stayed prepared after knowing about Jackson’s ongoing water issues.

“I have learned to prepare. You know we’ve heard the mayor speak to the fact it’s not a matter of when the system, If the system will fail, but when it will fail. And so, the system has been in disarray not just within the last 4 to 8 years, but through several administrations and it was neglected. And what you neglect, soon fall apart.”

Water distribution sites have been set up across the city and operate each day to provide safe water, but Brown isn’t focused on her problems, as much as she is on people who can’t take advantage.

“This is where we are now, so I’m not frustrated I’m out here in love trying to help my community. You know, when I leave here, I have to go and deliver water to persons who can’t get to all of these wonderful sites,” Brown stated.

Many nonprofit organizations like AHF will continue to provide cases of water to Jacksonians until the city’s supply system provides clean water consistently.

