VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Students inside Vicksburg-Warren County are coming to a sweet surprise after landing a perfect score on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program.

132 perfect scores were earned on the 2022 state assessments by students last spring and the district is marking the accomplishment by placing Aced It! signs in students’ yards Friday.

It’s an increase of 53 perfect scores compared to last year when there were 79 perfect scores.

“Our students are working incredibly hard and we are excited to celebrate their accomplishments this way,” said Superintendent Chad Shealy. “I am proud of the work that each student, teacher and family did to bounce back last year. We are performing at or above pre-pandemic levels and this accomplishment took tremendous effort, focus, and resilience.”

The Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) is designed to measure student achievement in English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and US History.

Students are assessed in grades 3 through 8 in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, grades 5 and 8 Science, Algebra I, Biology I, English II, and US History.

‘Aced it!’ Vicksburg students return home to cool yard signs after earning perfect score on state test (Vicksburg-Warren School District)

