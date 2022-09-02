72-year-old dies of ‘severe head injury’; Rankin Co. man captured after statewide BOLO

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man has been captured after a 72-year-old man died of a “severe head injury” on Thursday.

According to authorities, on September 1, Rankin County deputies were called to Oakdale Road where a man was being treated for “a severe head injury” that the victim appeared to have suffered from intentional blunt force trauma.

He was taken to the hospital and later that evening, Grady Allen, 72, died due to his injuries.

Investigators were called to the scene and began processing evidence and talking to witnesses. Ricky Morris was identified as the primary suspect.

A statewide BOLO was sent out to law enforcement agencies and members of the U.S. Marshals Task force also began to search for him.

A short time later, an officer with the Vicksburg Police Department identified Morris’s vehicle and was able to take him into custody. He was then taken from Vicksburg back to the Rankin County Jail by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Morris before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow on charges of capital murder.

“Sheriff Bailey would like to thank the Vicksburg Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their assistance in quickly apprehending Morris,” a statement read.

