Water giveaways help residents with little to no water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local businesses, law enforcement, and law firms are partnering to help Jackson residents navigate this water crisis. On Wednesday, multiple water distribution events were held in the capital city to help those in need.

A long line of cars with adults and kids wrapped around Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

They are all in desperate need of safe drinking water. A need that is growing amid the city’s ongoing water woes.

“It’s been rough. I’m not going to lie it’s been rough on us from Monday until today it’s been pretty rough,” resident Cleo Smith said

“We need this to live. This insane with this water issue,” said another resident.

Morgan & Morgan’s Disaster Response Team and The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department understand their frustration and need. That’s why they teamed up to provide aid during this tough time.

“We got water, we have dry shampoo, we have waterless toothbrushes, and a lot of baby wipes, diapers, and everything we take to natural disasters. We are in this community, and we want to serve this community,” said Attorney Ben Wilson of Morgan & Morgan.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones couldn’t agree more.

“This shows we are always ready to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community outside and step outside what our normal duties are and be able to show the citizens that we care about them, and we care about the same as well.”

It was the same generous scene miles away at Walmart on Greenway Drive.

Walmart and Salvation Army also parented to lend a helping hand by providing cases of water to families…

“Water is not a want, it is an absolute necessity for human survival, so with the infrastructure and the pipes being how they are in Jackson it is absolutely important that we get water for people, especially with the temperature is the way they are,” said Salvation Army’s Michelle Hartfield

Organizers say these distribution events are just the start of what they are going to do to help the citizens of Jackson get through this water crisis.

“We are a city that is bonded together, and we have been through struggles together before and we will get through this together,” said. Rev. Reginald M. Buckley; president General Missionary Baptist State Convention of MS

